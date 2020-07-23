The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office is warning residents to watch out for a scam that is making the rounds locally.
Sheriff Bill Puett said his office has been receiving calls that someone using the name "Captain Mike Donaldson" is calling and threatening citizens with arrest, telling people they have failed to report to jury duty in Judge Bolender's court. People are told by the scammer to go to Walmart and get a gift card for $800 cash or he or she will be arrested.
Puett said this is a scam people should not provide personal information to the caller.