A Chiefs victory on Super Bowl Sunday would certainly lead to some big celebrations, but law enforcement officials are urging fans not to make fireworks and firearms part of them.
Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett said he knows shooting these items into the air can be ways to show excitement, but advises against it.
"Oftentimes people use firearms to celebrate something, whether it’s New Year's, the Fourth of July, a great victory, something like that," he said. "The problem is however well-intentioned these rounds have a tendency to injure or kill someone and so we really stress not to use celebratory fireworks for those reasons. If people are going to celebrate, obviously there’s other ways to show their support and excitement over a victory."
On nights when fans are celebrating a sports victory, 9-1-1 calls for shots fired are often found to be fireworks. Puett said this is a problem if someone is assuming the opposite.
"Obviously people that are aware of firearms and what those sound like at close proximity, they may be able to tell the difference between a firearm and a firework," he said. "We would always say if somebody is concerned that there’s shots fired that they should call and have officers respond to check it out."
Puett said people should choose less dangerous ways to celebrate a Super Bowl victory.
"We always caution anybody about celebratory firearms because what a lot of people don’t understand is that the bullet goes up into the air and that comes back down. And it comes back down as fast as it left," Puett said.