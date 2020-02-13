The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office recently addressed concerns from community members by installing a needle drop-off box in the lobby of the Law Enforcement Center.
The box was an idea that Sheriff Bill Puett started working on after being approached by citizens worried about proper disposal of needles found on the ground.
“It was an issue that we felt needed to be address to serve the community and make sure the needles were put into a safe place,” Puett said.
The box is a result of a partnership between the sheriff’s office, Mosaic Life Care and Bill Brinton, the Buchanan County emergency management director.
“Mosaic will dispose of all the needles safely at no cost, and Bill Brinton will help do all the transfers to make sure the needles get out there safe because they’re potential hazardous materials,” Puett said.
The lobby is open 24 hours a day for individuals needing to dispose of needles or use the prescription drug drop-off box.
“We want to make sure people know the prescription box is strictly for prescriptions and the sharps box is for needles only,” Puett said.
The office has received positive feedback on the prescription box use and wants the additional box to add to that success.
Puett stresses safety for individuals who come across used needles on the ground and suggests using gloves and some type of container when transporting them.
“Don’t put it on your pocket, don’t try to re-cap them or put them in a plastic bag, because we don’t want anybody getting stuck with anything they might find,” Puett said.
Puett said they made the box easy and convenient to use to reduce the issue of time or stress.
“You can just open the drawer, drop them in there and then it’ll eventually be disposed of,” Puett said.
It’s hoped the box will help eliminate the issue of children becoming exposed to needles found on playgrounds, sidewalks and streets.