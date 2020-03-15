In order to provide high quality service to the community, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Department updated a tracking service to help protect and locate lost persons who have an Autism Spectrum Disorder or Alzheimer/dementia disease.
In the past years the Sheriff’s Office had been using the Care Trak program to assist in locating lost individuals, but with evolving technology it was decided to update the system.
Deputy B.J. King is in charge of the program, and through research teamed up with Jiobit, a next-generation wearable tracking device.
“The problem with Care Trak was it had limited range of 1 to 2 miles and limited to the receiving equipment to be sent out from the office to the area of Buchanan County,” King said.
The Care Trak was worn on the individual’s wrist or ankle and the Jiobit is small and can be attached to a lanyard, shoelace or belt loop.
“The device uses GPS, WiFi, Bluetooth and cellular in order for real-time tracking of clients that have either run off or wandered off,” King said.
King meets with the caregivers and families to help them learn how to access and track the Jiobit through an app on a smart device.
“The mothers of our clients are very happy with the changeover,” King said.
The number of individuals fluctuates, but the Sheriff’s Office currently has about a half-dozen Buchanan County residents enrolled in the voluntary project.
“Caregivers and families don’t have to go ahead and use the Sheriff’s Office, but we want to provide that level of peace of mind for the caregivers,” King said.
King said they were looking for something more efficient because the batteries on the Care Trak system had to be replaced every 45 to 60 days, but the Jiobit has a rechargeable system.
Sheriff Bill Puett is happy to provide this service to citizens and said the biggest advantage is time.
“It’s going to very quick, real time and get to them hopefully before they get into any danger,” Puett said.
Before the Jiobit, Puett said they had to mobilize a larger group of deputies to be able to cover an entire area.
“The caregivers will be able to have the app right on their phone so if a person is only a block away they’ll be able to go take care of that and won’t have to involve law enforcement,” Puett said.
If an individual is not close, Puett encourages people to involve law enforcement and they can assist and locate the person quickly.
The Care Trak system required training time for deputies and Puett said now the training time can be used for other required components.
In order to enroll in the program individuals can contact King or the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Department.