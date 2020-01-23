The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Department confirmed on Wednesday that the agency honors detainer requests from the U.S. Department of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, as a debate about the practice heats up in
other jurisdictions.
ICE recently put more pressure on New York City to cooperate with the agency by releasing a list of people the city has released after ICE submitted a detainer request.
According to a news release by ICE, one of those people is now charged with killing a 92-year-old woman six weeks after the immigrant hold was requested.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Shawn Collie told News-Press NOW that the department’s interactions with ICE generally occur after other criminal contact.
He gave the example of a criminal arrest that then involved an immigration check at the Buchanan County Jail following a roadside arrest.
“Typically, there’s an arrest made and then there’s a process and it’s determined that there’s a question about citizenship,” Collie said. “That’s something that only immigration authorities have: the authority to determine somebody’s status here in the United States.”
Collie also said the Sheriff’s Department honors ICE detainer requests and will hold individuals solely on those requests, but only for 48 hours. He said the jail is not reimbursed for time ICE detainees spend in the jail.
“It’s something where we’re not seeing large numbers of people being housed for ICE, and it (their time in jail) is relatively quick,” Collie said.
In New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio has consistently defended the city’s self-proclaimed “sanctuary city” policies. According to those policies, the city doesn’t honor ICE detainers in many circumstances.
The city does honor detainers for certain “covered crimes” like assault and homicide. The city said it never received a detainer from ICE in the case of the 92-year-old woman.
According to the American Civil Liberties Union, a detainer is a request and is not mandatory, and that detainer requests are not signed by judges like arrest warrants.
“The NYPD won’t become your personal deportation force. Period,” de Blasio wrote in a tweet” which contained a picture of a headline that read in part, “ICE acting director points finger at mayor.”
In the past, de Blasio has tweeted that the NYPD doesn’t ask for immigration status when reporting a crime.
Collie said his department doesn’t do it either.
“We want you to report that crime whether you’re here legally or illegally,” he said. “Now, if there’s something somewhere down the line, that person may have some kind of criminal history that’s a concern for immigration and they may get involved, but we are not asking about citizenship.”
A spokesperson for ICE in the Midwest, Public Affairs Officer Shawn Neudauer, said he wasn’t aware of any issues between law enforcement agencies and ICE in the area.