The Buchanan County Drug Strike Force was involved in an 11-person drug and gun investigation that took place predominately in the Kansas City, Missouri, area, according to recently unsealed federal court documents.
Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett told News-Press NOW that local involvement was necessary.
“I think what everybody needs to understand is that drug crime is global,” he said. “Meth is coming in from Mexico, then it’s distributed through these major cities.”
According to court documents, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri, 11 Kansas City area residents allegedly participated in a conspiracy to traffic 150 kilograms of methamphetamine, 10 kilograms of heroin and also possessed more than 70 firearms.
“This is not meth that’s being made in Buchanan County anymore,” Puett said. “It’s being manufactured in Mexico and then trafficked through our area along with illegal guns.”
While this particular investigation centered around Kansas City, Puett stopped short of singling out Kansas City as the main hub for drugs into Northwest Missouri.
“They come into Kansas City, they come in through Omaha, they come in through other areas,” he said. “Sometimes they come directly here.”
In a press release, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Missouri released the names of those charged. None were listed as Northwest Missouri residents.
The releases lists seven law enforcement agencies involved, including the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Department and Drug Strike Force.
Puett said one of the Drug Strike Force members is attached to the Drug Enforcement Administration, which was included in the list of investigatory agencies.
“The DEA task force gives us access to federal resources,” Puett said. “It gives us access to other personnel when we need it, equipment and the DEA has provided us drug buy money.”
All 11 suspects are still in federal custody, according to court documents.