A candidate for Andrew County Sheriff defended his role Friday in an incident where a mother said her 5-year-old suffered bruising and now fears the police.
Richard Wall, a Republican and law enforcement officer with more than 30 years of experience, said his actions were appropriate because the boy was choking his bus driver during an encounter in February. The boy's mother, Amanda Skeen, denied any choking occurred during the Feb. 25 incident.
"The kid is with his parents now and everything has been settled after a brief little scuffle with him," Wall told a Buchanan County dispatcher in audio obtained by News-Press NOW.
Wall was working as an investigator for the Buchanan County Prosecuting Attorney's office and not as a front-line officer at the time. He said he took the call because no other units were available.
"No there’s nothing they can do right now, it’s evidently an autistic boy that was acting out," Wall told the dispatcher when asked if an St. Joseph Police Department officer should come out. "So I’ll explain more later.”
Wall compared the situation to a "mutual combat" type scenario where no party wanted to make a report in an interview with News-Press NOW.
"Yes he’s 5 years old but evidently he was standing up and and (was) capable enough to put the seat belt around the bus driver’s neck," he said. "I’m not here to hurt anybody, but at the same time I’m not going to get hurt and I don’t want anyone else to get hurt either."
Two other candidates are also running for Andrew County Sheriff, Daryl Butcher and Grant Gillette. Incumbent Bryan Atkins isn't seeking re-election.
Wall said his experience as a law enforcement officer for multiple agencies, and his time as a registered nurse, would help him lead the department. Wall said left the prosecuting attorney's office earlier this year to take care of his parents and not because of the complaint.
"We have no disciplinary records in our office regarding his employment. He did a fine job and was very helpful to the office during the very busy period in 2019-2020 when our office had four murder trials in a short period of time," Ron Holliday, the Buchanan County Prosecuting Attorney, said in an email to News-Press NOW.
In a complaint to the St. Joseph Police Department, Skeen said she reviewed the video from the February incident and that it "does not show the bus driver being choked as described to her."
The officer who handled the complaint, Sgt. Tracy Barton, said the police department obtained a copy of the video but the memo attached to the complaint does not describe what it shows. Police department officials declined to provide the video to News-Press NOW citing state law.
News-Press NOW is not publishing the name of the minor as written in the complaint.