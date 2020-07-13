A crime bill signed into law this week in Missouri will help officials reduce crime locally, Buchanan County’s sheriff said.
Bill Puett was among area law enforcement officials in attendance at a press conference Monday in Platte County to discuss Senate Bill 600. He said the measure allows law enforcement to better deal with certain types of crime.
The new bill modifies the ability to charge offenses such as dangerous felonies, offenses of conspiracy, unlawful possession of firearms, criminal street gangs and vehicle jacking.
“The news conference was about addressing issues of violence, violent crime and victimization, those kinds of things in the state of Missouri,” Puett said. “By giving them the tools to be able to effectively address that and keep violent criminals, predators, in jail for longer sentences protects our communities — that’s what we’re trying to do. It will give everybody additional tools.”
The tools mentioned are not physical tools, but rather sentencing ones.
“It gives enhanced sentencing for persistent offenders and deters armed criminal action. This is about violent, predatory individuals and keeping our community safe,” he said.
Puett said the collaborative effort with bigger cities around the state is important because criminals are not staying in one place.
“Crime is global. Criminals are not confined. We’ve seen an increase in violence, drugs trafficking and it goes between jurisdictions,” he said. “The partnership that we have is extremely important in stopping that.”
Criticism of the bill includes a concern that Missouri will have an increase in incarcerations and will need to build additional prisons. Puett said he doesn’t believe this will cause more people to go to prison as he sees it as more of a deterrent.
“The easiest way not to go to prison is don’t commit crimes. We are here to protect citizens and hold people accountable,” he said.
Gov. Mike Parson signed the bill Monday evening. You can watch a video of the news conference involving local officials here.