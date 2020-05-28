After a guard’s firing and criminal charge, a broader civil rights lawsuit has been filed against the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail administration and those who oversee the facility.
James LaRue is suing DeKalb County Sheriff Andy Clark, Daviess County Sheriff Ben Becerra, Daviess County Presiding Commissioner Jim Ruse and DeKalb County Presiding Commissioner Kyle Carroll.
Keven Jaques, a former guard, has been criminally charged with assault after spraying LaRue with pepper spray while LaRue was on suicide watch.
“My client is alleging that his civil rights were abused by various members of the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail,” Tom Porto, LaRue’s attorney, told News-Press NOW. “He’s alleging that this was not one rogue officer. He’s alleging that this was a policy and practice of the DDRJ.”
An unnamed jail guard also is sued as “John Doe,” as are named guards Robyn LaFountain and Samantha Loucks, according to the lawsuit. The jail’s administration, Deputy Director Timothy Carder and Director Edmond Howard Jr., are also named as defendants.
“Defendant Jaques, in the presence of defendant Doe, then pointed a can of mace at plaintiff and sprayed mace through the chuckhole at plaintiff’s face, chest, genitals and entire body,” Porto wrote in a federal complaint. “This entire event is captured on video.”
Porto said LaRue was naked at the time of the incident, though he declined to comment on if the video would be released publicly.
According to the criminal probable cause statement, filed by Jared Hogan, a law enforcement officer with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, Jaques “did not immediately” notify a supervisor of the use of force.
However, in the civil complaint, Porto wrote that Jaques informed Loucks, who then “approved the use of force.”
Jail administration, alongside the named sheriffs, previously told News-Press NOW they could not comment on the case due to litigation.
According to emails obtained by News-Press NOW, Clark told Sarah LaRue, James’ mother, that there had been past incidents of misconduct at the jail.
We have had issues in the past with the jail and I will never let it get to the way it used to be ever again,” Clark wrote in one email.
A search of online court records indicates no defendants have yet filed their response to the lawsuit.