A group gathered outside of the Nodaway County Court House Friday to protest candidate for sheriff, Darren White, just four days before the election.
The protest was sparked by comments made by White in an interview with Northwest Missourian News a month ago.
Sidney Carlson, a protestor and friend of Daisy Coleman said the comments made by White suggested Coleman faked her death for reasons having to do with his run for sheriff.
"In 2012, Daisy Coleman was raped and her case was pretty much thrown out the window because of the sheriff at the time, which was Darren White. He said some very terrible things over the past however many years. And he is now saying Daisy faked her suicide to prevent him from being re-elected," Carlson said.
The quote in a story posted on Sept. 29 was shocking for Carlson to read. She said was still mourning her friend's death and her first reaction was to be angry.
"I got really, really heated. I was disgusted by the fact somebody could think that, and be so self-centered that they think that somebody would go to that extreme just to prevent him from being in office. It’s just gross," she said.
The quote by White in the article was a response about what went through his mind when he heard the news of the suicide.
"Isn’t it odd that this happened right at an election?" White said in the article. “Isn’t it odd that she lives so far away from here and the only information that we’re receiving is from her mother, who we know is a serial liar? I mean, she’s a convicted felon for fraud, insurance fraud."
White then suggested someone verify the information. News-Press NOW contacted White for comment but he was unable to be reached.
A spokesperson with the police department in Lakewood, Colorado, has since confirmed Coleman died by suicide there in early August.