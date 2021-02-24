Special Olympics Missouri North Area will be holding the 8th Annual Shamrock Run on Saturday, March 13.
The 5K fun run/walk will begin at 11:30 a.m. at 11th and Grand streets and finish at Norty’s, 1117 Frederick Ave. The entry fee is $30 for those 16 and older and $20 for 15 kids and younger. Day-of registration will be $35 and $25. All participants will receive a long-sleeve T-shirt. Online registration is available at www.somo.org/shamrock. Day of registration will begin at 10 a.m. at 11th and Grand streets.
Medals will be given to the overall adult male/female and youth male/female in the runner division and a prize will be given for the most outrageous costume. Awards will be presented at end of race at Norty’s.
All proceeds from the run benefit local athletes who compete year-round in Special Olympics Missouri. For more information, contact Melody Prawitz at 816-233-6232 or prawitz@somo.org