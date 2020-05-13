A mandated study approved by the St. Joseph City Council will look at the amount of excess water getting into the city sewer system, and determine whether city preventative work is worth the cost.
A $190,000 contract with Burns & McDonnell Engineering Co. to perform a study on inflow and infiltration was passed last week. The study will record whether or not water that does not need to be treated and materials that should not be in the water are present.
Public Works Director Andy Clements said the study is a required, and will compare treated water at the Water Protection Facility before and after major work is done.
“What we are required to do in our new administrative order on consent is to bring in an objective third-party individual, or consulting firm in this case, to look at the modeling information we have, remodel before we do work, remodel after, and then look at the money we spent on the program and determine whether or not that program is cost-effective,” Clements said.
Earlier this year, a survey found that the Riverside Road interceptor sewer line, a major line on the east side of the city, is deteriorating due to age and corrosive gases that are carried inside the pipe. The pipe is letting dirt and groundwater into the system near the Faraon Street pump station.
Work on a manhole connected to that pipe began in March, and a $2.5 million repair and lining project was approved. This is the most recent project focused on reducing inflow and infiltration.
Other projects also have consisted of manhole repairs and the lining of pipes with cured-in-place pipe lining.
St. Joseph has around 440 miles of wastewater pipes and over 9,500 manholes. Those manholes are inspected on a seven-year cycle and repaired as needed.
The council also approved a $68,000 work order with Midland GIS Solutions to inspect some of those manholes, while city employees inspect others.
“Between our consultant and our guys, collectively, we can get all these done in seven years,” Clements said. “We can’t afford to have the consultant do all of them and, conversely, we don’t have enough people to get them done on our end. So, we kind of use the consultant to bridge the gap.”
The inspections are a part of the city’s National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit.
Clements said the inflow and infiltration studies still would be done even if they were not mandated, and the government is “giving the city credit” for voluntarily doing so by not mandating other potentially expensive activities.