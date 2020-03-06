A pipe that carries sewage from a large area of east St. Joseph soon could see repairs as part of a state mandate designed to protect the environment.
A recently completed Riverside Sewer System Evaluation survey found that the 50-year-old Riverside Road interceptor sewer line is deteriorating due to age and corrosive gases that are carried inside the pipe.
The pipe carries sewage from most of the city east of the Belt Highway to the Faraon Street pump station, where it is forced across town to the Water Protection Facility on the city's west side.
The evaluation also revealed that water and dirt from outside of the pipe have been getting in, which could mean waste is getting out and does mean excess water that doesn't need to be treated is making its way to the plant.
"We knew empirically from operating at the Faraon Street pump station that we had a fair amount of 'I and I,' which is inflow and infiltration," Director of Public Works Andy Clements said.
The repairs fall under a project mandated by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources and, on Monday, the City Council will vote on whether or not to accept a contract with SAK Construction to repair and line the pipe for just over $2.5 million.
"If the work isn't done, the concrete pipe that is deteriorating today will continue to do that and it'll end up failing, which will result then, depending on where it does it and how it does it, in emergency repairs," Clements said.
He said a collapse or leak of the pipe could lead to further costs and penalties.
"Failures in sanitary sewer lines are technically against the law," Clements said. "They're called sanitary sewer overflows, and you can be fined by the DNR for those."
Two manholes that lead to the pipe also are in need of repair and are being worked on now by Sprague Excavating Co. The concrete the manholes are made out of is visibly damaged and corroded.
The pipe and manholes run under agricultural fields and are in the flood plain of the nearby 102 River, making it difficult to access the line. If approved, the project would be done in two phases, one which would begin this spring ahead of the seasonal rains, and the other after the fields are harvested this fall.
The agreement with SAK also would see the manholes lined with an epoxy designed to extend the life of the pipe by 50 years, according to Public Works.
SAK also was recently hired to repair a sewage outfall pipe that received flood damage for $1.2 million.