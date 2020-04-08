After two years of no changes to sewer rates in St. Joseph, a slight increase is being planned for this summer.
On Wednesday, the City Council met virtually through video conferencing software to see this year’s sewer rate study presentation, an annual meeting that informs the council on recommended changes to fees based on expenses and revenues of the previous year.
For the first time, Burns & McDonnell Engineering firm performed the survey, and recommended an increase that would mean about an extra $1.40 from residential customers every month, or about $16.80 more per year.
An overall increase of 3% across residential, retail and wholesale accounts, which equates to a 2.6% increase for residential customers, saw approval by the council during Wednesday’s work session.
Councilmember Kent O’Dell, who is serving his second term on the City Council, said he realizes small expenses can add up, but he is proud of being able to keep the increase so small.
“I hate all increases, but I mean cost of living is always an increase isn’t it?” O’Dell said. “If everybody would have seen the numbers that were projected three or four years ago with our previous council, we saw some pretty spooky numbers.”
Numbers several years ago predicted increases between 10% and 15%, and in July of 2016 the rate increase was over 11%.
He said the people’s ability to limit their usage, including the South St. Joseph Industrial Sewer District’s ability to invest in capital that greatly reduced the peak flows from that district, played a role. He also said the city staying ahead on mandated projects at the Water Protection Facility, such as ammonia removal, helped.
“A handful of years ago when we were seeing these up and coming mandates that the EPA was going to put on us, we were already having buildings that were being built,” O’Dell said. “When the mandate came down, we were kind of prepared for it and we could easily extend what was previously built and accommodate the EPA’s mandates.”
Public Works Director Andy Clements agreed that staying ahead of those projects made it easier to reduce rate increases. He also said favorable pricing for major construction jobs and cuts to operational spending kept that 3% from being higher.
“We’ve continued to receive really competitive bids on big jobs,” Clements said. “On the flip side, operationally, we’ve really had the ability to trim things back to the bare minimum these last few years.”
Residential customers inside the city who use the average amount (about 3CCF) can expect to pay about $55.80 per month if the change becomes officials. Those who use 4CCF will pay $61.70.
In the next five years, capital projects using sewer fees are predicted to cost around $54.6 million. Proposed rate increase for the next four years are expected to be 3% annually over all accounts, with no increase in 2025.
The City Council will have to vote on the increase in a regular meeting for it to be official. If it is approved, it will go into effect on July 1.