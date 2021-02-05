Additional issues found in a deteriorated sewer line are adding up to a costly repair.
About $3.9 million is being spent by the city to repair the sewer line in a crop field near Gene Field and Riverside roads. Upon inspection, the city discovered manholes were rotted out and the 40-year-old sewer line was deteriorating from hydrogen sulfide gas.
“Raw sewage is running through that and it's not running at a high enough velocity, and it starts to decompose in the pipe,” said Andy Clements, the director of public works and transportation. “When it decomposes, hydrogen sulfide gas, or H2S, is a natural product of that and that eats on concrete.”
The sewer line is about five feet underground in the middle of a farming field, so the city is paying an easement to complete the repairs, which are being done by SAK Construction LLC.
Because of the deterioration, the sewer pipe is prone to inflow and groundwater infiltration due to its proximity to a nearby river. This is a problem as it results in the transportation of river silt and the unnecessary treatment of groundwater at the treatment plant.
The initial project was expected to cost about $2.5 million, but after the inspection the city included an additional $1.4 million of funds through a change order.
“The assumptions made in terms of the length of repairs was greatly more than we had thought, so this change order is really to just address all the other issues that were found,” Clements said. “When we're done, that entire interceptor, from roughly Gene Field south all the way to the pump station, will be lined and in great shape that it will last 100 years.”
The money is coming from city bond proceeds and other leftover project funds.
“In terms of the funding for it, such as bonds, it's already in the rates, we as a community are paying for it already,” Clements said. “More importantly, we have had some other projects come in a little under the budget, so this (project) was able to use some of that money without using up money promised to other projects that have already been bonded. It's kind of good news on good news.”
The city plans on the repairs being completed in the spring before the farmer needs to plant crops in April.