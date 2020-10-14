The South St. Joseph Industrial Sewer District recently was awarded $377,120 in grant funds from the Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration for flood resiliency enhancements.
The sewer district applied for grant funds after the 2019 flood disaster, which caused more than $1 million in damages to the industrial sewer facility. According to SSJISD Plant Manager Chad Coleman, this funding will be used to improve the plant’s resiliency to future flood events to ensure the critical services it provides to industries in the Stockyards Industrial Business Park will continue uninterrupted during severe weather.
“We were hit pretty hard and this federal funding will help make our facility more equipped to handle those big rain events,” Coleman said.
The project will include the repair of sluice gates at two levee stations that protect the district’s sewer operations from Missouri River overflow and wet well and line work that will bolster the system so it can withstand larger volumes of water.
The sewer district also received FEMA funding for damages the facility incurred from the flooding and work is underway to get the facility back to pre-flood conditions.
The flood resiliency enhancements are expected to be completed in 2021.
Mo-Kan Regional Council helped in the grant application process and will help administer the grant funds.