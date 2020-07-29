The St. Joseph City Council approved an item to refinance sewer bonds for a more favorable rate, and savings may be passed down to customers.
On Monday, the City Council authorized issuance of $33 million in Special Obligation Refunding and Improvement bonds used for sewer system projects and approved a restructuring of financing on the remaining debt.
An outstanding amount of about $17 million was seeing an average interest rate of around 5.27% and current bond market estimates indicate borrowing cost around 2.5%.
The city estimates that refinancing will save around $1 million a year for the next three years, and then an additional $500,000 in year four. A net present value benefit of approximately $3.6 million could be realized.
Director of Public Works and Transportation Andy Clements said Monday’s action was the final step in refinancing this bonds for a better rate, but more bonds that are currently being paid off could be restructured in the future, leading to more savings.
He said the approval of the issuance and refinancing this week likely will lead to savings.
“Revenues always have to be at 1.1% of your actual expenditure budget to meet your bond test,” Clements said. “But, whenever you can reduce an operating expense, it always has a very good impact on the rates and the budget in general.”
Clements said the city cannot calculate exactly what savings for the city or the sewer customers will be once all bonds have been refinanced, but savings from this move could be seen by early next year.
“In the rate study that we begin in January and present to council in April or May, we’ll see how that shakes out,” he said. “Generally speaking, that ought to represent savings of around, depending on the year, 2% to 3% maybe.”
Those values would be for the utility as a whole and likely to not reflect a reduction in planned rates by 2% or 3%, and unexpected expenses could always outweigh the additional savings.
Ongoing energy savings projects at the Water Protection Facility, which is funded through sewer user fees, also are expected to cut costs.
The bond issue on Monday also provides an additional $15 million to fund capital projects for the next two years, which the city says are typically funded through cash. Paying them off through financing also is expected to “flatten future revenue needs.”