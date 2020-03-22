When it rains it pours.
Or at least when spring is around there is sure to be severe weather to go along with it. Tornadoes, hail, heavy rain and flooding are back this time of the year.
“What not only we are concerned about is not just the recent weather, but the weather over the past decade,” Heidi Walker, vice president of CBIZ Insurance Services, said in relation to how insurance carriers and their customers are impacted this time of the year.
Severe weather in the Midwest can be quite unpredictable. Walker said there are several new distinctions taking place that people looking for severe weather insurance need to be aware of this year.
“The actual cash value of roofs and the cosmetic damage exclusion,” Walker said. “These two items are more prevalent now than they ever have been. It is not just premium increases, it is the terms and conditions of coverage now.”
Those property conditions are there to make sure that insurance carriers are not shoveling out heaps of cash so they are able to stay in business and keep customers covered.
There are some carriers that offer replacement cost coverage on a roof, but most use the replacement cost coverage system. The actual cash value of the roof is determined by how many years old it is multiplied by a certain percentage. That is the value that the insurance carrier will cover, and the customer will have to pay the rest of the cost.
Premiums also have risen over the past decade pretty consistently. “Clean” accounts are ones with no claims filed, but they usually see a premium increase anyway because insurance rates are not just impacted by the region where the customer is. Weather nationally affects insurance rates in every location of the United States. Walker said the rate increases this year are more noticeable.
“I would say starting 10 years ago there was a slight uphill increase in property rates,” Walker said. “But this year has been more noticeable, as the property rates have had a larger increase.”
Do not be surprised to see premiums, deductibles and other terms of contract changes in different types of insurance: home, residential, commercial, automobiles, etc., as the prices have been increasing over the past decade for nearly all of those types.