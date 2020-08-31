Temperatures are finally dropping, giving an indication that fall is on the way.
The first day of meteorological fall is Sept. 1. Forecasters use the three-month period from Sept. 1 to Nov. 30 to mark the season because it is easier to compare and contrast seasonal data.
Officials at the Climate Prediction Center expect the first few weeks of fall for the Midwest to be below average in temperatures with above average rainfall. This will help improve drought conditions and reduce major flooding. A drier pattern is set to return through the start of October just in time for leaves to start losing their green pigment.
“Because the green pigment is dominant, when that green chlorophyll is present we don’t get to see the other colors,” said Dr. Tilottoma Roy, an assistant biology professor at Missouri Western State University. “As the plant reduces the production of the green pigment, we start to see those yellow, oranges and purples.”
For Missouri and Kansas, fall foliage will start to show in mid-September and peak by mid-October. Trees will lose nearly all of their leaves by mid-November.
“In the winter when the leaves are not preparing food they are of no use,” Roy said.
Ice and heavy snowfall can harm the tree by weighing on the plant and breaking it down.
“This is where the hormones come into play and trees start shedding (leaves) to protect them,” Roy said. "It's impressive that plants have hormones too. And that plays an important role in the whole idea of the fall season after leaves that fall off trees."
The fall equinox will begin at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 22.