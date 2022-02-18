One of the most prominent and likely enduring changes brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic has been the rapid shift toward new technologies that facilitate remote communication, entertainment, learning and work.
While older Americans generally have lower rates of technology adoption than their younger counterparts — for example, 78% of 65-and-over households have internet access compared to 89% of households overall — they are more digitally connected today than ever before.
Technology has enabled seniors to endure some of the most trying aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic by allowing them to stay in touch with others during isolation and providing them with access to critical services such as grocery delivery and telehealth visits. A recent AARP report found that technology spending among older adults nearly tripled during the pandemic, and smartphones were one of the top three tech purchases for that demographic. AARP also reported that significantly more seniors texted, used video chat and emailed during the pandemic than they did before.
While 78% of seniors have some form of internet access, just less than 60% have high-speed internet subscriptions, and 67% have a computer and smartphone, according to the most recent Census Bureau statistics.
These numbers vary widely by location and socioeconomic status. For example, research points to a strong rural-metropolitan digital divide among older Americans. Likewise, extensive research points to low rates of technology adoption in less-educated and low-income senior households.
To find the locations with the most digitally connected seniors, researchers at HotDog.com analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau and created a composite score based on the following factors:
Percentage of 65+ households with high-speed internet
Percentage of 65+ households with a computer or laptop
Percentage of 65+ households with a smartphone
At the regional level, seniors living on the coasts and in the Mountain West tend to be more digitally connected than those living in the South and Midwest. Utah ranks highest among all states, where 65% of senior households have access to high-speed internet, 80% have a computer or laptop and 76% have a smartphone. Nationally, 59% of senior households have access to high-speed internet, and 67% each have computers and smartphones.
On the opposite end of the spectrum, West Virginia’s 65-and-over population ranks last among all states when it comes to digital connectivity. Just 53% of senior households in West Virginia have high-speed internet, 56% have computers and 53% have smartphones.
For small metros, the St. Joseph area lands at the bottom of the list at 120, with a 7.2 composite score. In 65-and-older households, that includes: 45.4% having high-speed internet, 47% of 65-and-older households owning a laptop or computer and 59.6% owning a smartphone.
Tracey Bell, an 81-year-old St. Joseph resident, said she has high-speed internet and bought a smartphone and iPad after her kids begged her to get them.
“I just didn’t see the point. What’s an old fogey like me need the internet?” she said, laughing. “I do see the value. It was one of the only ways to see my family a few years ago. We had Christmas over Zoom. It was a lifesaver.”
Similar trends hold true at the local level, with many metropolitan areas in California, Colorado, Utah and Florida topping the list. In general, more affluent cities with strong economies report the highest rates of technology use among the 65-and-over population.
News-Press NOW reporter Andrew Gaug contributed to this story.
