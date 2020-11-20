It’s time again for the St. Joseph News-Press to publish its annual “20 Who Count” feature of people who make our area a better place.
Their contributions can be made through volunteer service, a heroic act, an out-of-the-ordinary accomplishment or through a simple act of kindness. This year's feature will place extra emphasis on those who made a difference during the coronavirus pandemic.
If you know someone in St. Joseph or the surrounding area who deserves recognition, please send a nominee suggestion by Monday, Nov 30. Nominations, which should include the person's name, contact information and a brief summary of why you are nominating him or her, should be sent to 20 Who Count, 825 Edmond St., St. Joseph MO, 64501 or emailed to 20whocount@newspressnow.com.
The feature will be published online and in the News-Press in late December.