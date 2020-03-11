As members of the Trump administration and Congress searched Tuesday for ways to stabilize the economy in the wake of a spreading illness and wavering stock market, Missouri lawmakers focused instead on directing health resources to Americans.
Paid sick leave for hourly workers received a generally good reception, as did loans for small businesses that have been hurt by the coronavirus. A temporary cut in payroll taxes received a chillier reception.
“The administration seems to believe that the answer to any problem is a tax cut,” the top Democrat in the Senate, New York’s Chuck Schumer, said. “This is a health care crisis, and it demands a health care solution.”
After having lunch with Republican senators on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, President Trump said about the tax cut, “There’s a great feeling about doing a lot of things, and that’s one of the things we talked about.”
The talk took place a day after the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 2,000 points on Monday. The market gained more than 1,100 points on Tuesday.
Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley, in an interview with News-Press NOW on Tuesday, called paid sick leave “something we should seriously consider” but reserved judgment on other possible economic remedies.
The Republican lawmaker, however, said he wanted to make sure Americans don’t face the obstacle of paying for coronavirus testing.
“The nation’s major insurers committed to the president yesterday that they would not charge any co-pay fees for folks who are going to get tested for the coronavirus,” Hawley said. “I think we need to make sure that everybody can get tested without any cost, and that includes, of course, the uninsured.”
He added that Medicaid and Medicare already have adopted that policy.
Hawley’s Missouri colleague, Sen. Roy Blunt, said at a press conference of Senate Republican leadership that federal money should be available to responders nationwide to address problems related to the virus.
“(A total of) $450 million will go to the state and local governments within the next 30 days, and another $450 million will be distributed based on need — looking at what might happen in future areas of intense effort that needs to be made,” Blunt said.
Blunt chairs the Senate Appropriations subcommittee that provides funding for federal health programs.
Hawley noted that he would continue to monitor Missouri’s tourism industry, which generated a $17.7 billion economic impact in the 2019 fiscal year. In other states, particularly on the east and west coasts, tourism has suffered because of the virus.
“In some localities — Washington state, for instance — and in the state of Texas, major public gatherings have been suspended,” the senator said. “Local authorities have to make these calls situation by situation. Erring on the side of safety is the important thing.”