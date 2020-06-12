The Russia investigation from the 2016 election has not ended. Rather, it has taken a different turn.
More than a year after the release of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian interference in the campaign that led to Donald Trump’s presidency, U.S. Senate Republicans want information on the investigation’s process in gathering information.
The Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday voted along party lines to issue more than 50 subpoenas to individuals involved in the probe.
Democrats on the committee accused the panel’s Republicans of chasing conspiracy theories, and one, Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey, warned of putting the nation through “a Constitutional stress test.”
Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley, a Republican member of the Judiciary Committee, told the St. Joseph News-Press after the Thursday meeting that he wants to know who in the government lied to the special court set up by the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act.
“The court has issued an extraordinary statement that they were repeatedly lied to by the FBI and effectively by the Department of Justice, so I want to know who,” the lawmaker said. “Who did the lying? Who were the people who misled the court, and who signed off on it?”
In an appearance before the committee last week, former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said he had not fully read the FISA document before signing a warrant and claimed not to have known about any deception in the application.
“We can’t just sweep under the rug the fact that in the last presidential campaign, the FBI was turned into a political weapon,” Hawley said Thursday. “This was an attempt to influence the outcome of an election. We’ve never seen the FBI used like this in the middle of an election.”
At Thursday’s hearing, senators fell into partisan disagreement on the question of committee subpoenas being issued by the chairman without consent of members from the opposing party.
Democrats argued that existing rules on subpoenas call for agreement of the ranking member (in this case California Democrat Dianne Feinstein) or a committee vote.
“I think that it’s a low for this committee,” said Sen. Patrick Leahy, a Vermont Democrat and a past committee chairman when his party had the majority. “Never before has a chairman sought a subpoena authorization as a first resort as opposed to a last resort.”
The current chairman, Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, said he understood the Democrats’ objections but that he would move ahead.
Graham said subpoenaed witnesses could help answer why investigators in the Russia probe continued for months to use claims discredited by earlier witnesses. Subsequent reports said these claims had been used as predicates for other avenues of the investigation.
The lack of proper disclosure should be brought to account, the chairman said.
“If there’s nothing there, then I’ll have egg on my face. But I’m going to promise the American people we’re going to get to why everybody ran stop signs all the time,” Graham said. “We’re going to be in the accountability business.”
Graham’s subpoena authority got approval by the committee on a party-line vote. Various Democratic amendments in its aftermath failed along party lines.