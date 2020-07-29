Shop for shoes online. Suddenly, every website and social media app visited, no matter how unrelated, flashes advertising for shoes.
The computer or smartphone has not read the user’s mind. Well, just a little. These ads come about through data collected by technology companies and put to use as a profile of consumer tastes, few people bothering to read the fine print that allows this.
Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley wants these firms to lose some of their incentive for these practices.
The Republican lawmaker introduced legislation this week that would remove federal immunity from the companies fostering what have become known as “behavioral ads.”
“That’s how Big Tech makes their money,” Hawley said Wednesday. “They collect all this information on us, they spy on us essentially, all without our permission.”
The user then becomes the product that the technology company peddles, he said.
“They’re not really selling social networking. They’re not really selling email, none of that,” the senator said. “What they’re really selling is you, they’re selling the user, they’re selling you to other corporations who want to try and manipulate your behavior.”
The legislation bears the title of Behavioral Advertising Decisions Are Downgrading Services Act. Or, for short, the BAD ADS Act.
A consistent critic of technology and social media platforms that lay claim to considerable consumer information, Hawley intends for the bill to remove liability immunity afforded to companies by Section 230 of federal communications law.
In an interview Wednesday with the News-Press NOW, the senator said Washington should not be in the business of subsidizing these highly lucrative companies.
“Right now the federal government gives Big Tech this special immunity, and they get it even when they’re engaging in this kind of systematic manipulation,” Hawley said. “So my bill would withdraw that federal subsidy, that federal shield, and make them stand on their own two feet.”
Also on Wednesday, the chief executive officers of some of the biggest technology companies, including Google, Apple, Amazon and Facebook, provided testimony in an anti-trust hearing held by a U.S. House subcommittee.
Hawley, on the Senate side of the Capitol, wishes he had an opportunity to question the witnesses, who appeared over internet connections.
“I’d like to know, first of all, where’s the actual competition in any of their industries?” he said. “Can any one of them point to an actual competitor who is anywhere close to ballpark to them in terms of market power and control?”