Derek Schmidt has served as attorney general of Kansas since after his election in 2010. During that time, he has seen tornadoes, floods and other disasters that attract an influx of scam artists.
On March 12 of this year, his office issued its first consumer alert for Kansans to watch out for scams related to COVID-19. Schmidt takes no joy now in being so prescient.
"The crooks and scam artists use the same tools they always use in terms of trying to get into people's pocketbooks," he said Tuesday. "They just changed the messaging to reflect the current concerns about COVID and to prey upon what people are currently worried about."
Schmidt made the remarks during a U.S. Senate Manufacturing, Trade and Consumer Protection Subcommittee hearing on pandemic-related schemes to milk Americans of their money.
Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran chaired the panel, noting that the nation faces numerous challenges in the midst of the coronavirus crisis, both in terms of health and the economy. However, Americans also must stay vigilant about people trying to con them.
"During this time of national crisis and coordinated recovery, there are fraudsters and scam artists that seek to take advantage of consumers, especially the nation's most vulnerable communities like that of our nation's seniors," the Republican lawmaker said.
The Federal Trade Commission, Moran said, has reported more than 136,000 cases of COVID-related scams totaling about $90 million in fraud losses this year. Consumers in Kansas have reported 500 of those cases amounting to $800,000 in losses.
"These are only the reported cases," the senator said. "It is safe to assume there are a number of consumer scams that have not been reported to date."
One of the first scams to emerge, Schmidt said, involved text messages saying the recipient had been in contact with someone who tested positive for the virus. A link then directed the person to a fraudulent website that sought personal information.
Other types of scams, according to the attorney general, include:
- Sales of products claiming to help keep a person from contracting the virus.
- Sales of personal protective equipment, like masks, either ineffective or stolen.
- Emails or text messages offering consumers help in claiming stimulus payments through the CARES Act.
- Callers posing as government officials, such as from the Small Business Administration, offering assistance with loans or unemployment benefits.
- Use of stolen identities to file claims for government services.
Schmidt, who testified by video link from his office in Topeka to the hearing room on Capitol Hill, told the story of one individual already being sued by the attorney general's office for providing private autopsy and forensic services without being a physician or qualified as a pathologist.
Though the court prohibited him from this in Kansas, the defendant began traveling to other states.
"We received information after the pandemic erupted into the public consciousness that our enjoined defendant had set up some new companies and was peddling essentially the same services, although in a new package, outside of Kansas," Schmidt said.
An expanded restraining order stopped this.
Sen. Richard Blumenthal, the top Democrat on the subcommittee and a former attorney general in Connecticut, said such schemes inevitably arise with new disaster.
"There are always bottom feeders and con artists who exploit people's fears and hopes," he said. "They have defied both science and common decency in taking advantage of people financially."