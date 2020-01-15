A few words mean a lot in the case of rule making in the U.S. Department of Education.
But a group of senators, including Missouri Republican Roy Blunt, wants a meager change to be maintained for the sake of faith-based institutions benefiting from federal student aid programs.
The Education Department has proposed a revision of regulations regarding eligibility of faith-based institutions for programs authorized under Title IV of the Higher Education Act. Last month, the Federal Register reported the recommended changes.
Blunt, along with a handful of other senators, wrote a letter to Education Secretary Betsy DeVos late last week announcing support for the new rules.
“Students and faith-based institutions face a complicated web of rules that are at best an open question and at worst unconstitutional discrimination,” Blunt and the other senators wrote.
Provisions in the current rule, they added, “unacceptably single out members of a faith group beyond what is necessary and violate the free exercise clause of the First Amendment.”
The senators, citing the “small but important changes,” said the department is removing language that discriminates against students for their religious beliefs. In addition, it plans to eliminate limits on faith-based institutions to take part in Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs, known as GEAR UP.
GEAR UP is a competitive federal grant program that focuses on college and career readiness for low-income students.
The Baptist Joint Committee for Religious Liberty and the National Council of Nonprofits jointly weighed in last week on the rule proposals.
“While only 0.1 percent of schools currently served by GEAR UP programs are private, this change is still worthwhile as it keeps important safeguards without singling out religious organizations,” a statement from the organizations said.
The senators, in their letter to DeVos, said, “Faith-based institutions are inconsistently limited in participating in GEAR UP without apparent value to the administration of the program.”
The education secretary, in introducing the rules, said last month that faith-based institutions should not have to concern themselves regarding access to federal programs.
“These new rules will ensure a level playing field and will guarantee that individuals and institutions can continue to practice their faith and adhere to their values without losing the federal funding opportunities otherwise available to others,” she said.
If plans proceed, final regulations will be published by Nov. 1, the Education Department said. They will go into effect July 1, 2021.