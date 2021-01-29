Semi crash closes traffic near highway

A semi crash Friday afternoon on U.S. Highway 169 near Interstate 29 partially closed traffic on U.S.-169 for several hours.
A semi exiting the interstate turned into a Nissan Versa that was northbound on U.S.-169 near Bucky's Travel Plaza. The semi hit the car and then overcorrected, tipping the semi over and blocking southbound traffic on U.S.-169.
Both drivers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries and their vehicles were towed.
Citations likely will but have not yet been made, St. Joseph Police Sergeant Brett Kelley said.