The St. Joseph Public Library's Seed Library is gearing up for another planting season.
The seed library is available at the Downtown location, 927 Felix St., and includes a variety of vegetables, including beans, corn, cucumber, lettuce, melon, peas, pepper, radish, squash and tomato seed. Herb and flower seeds also are available.
Those interested in seeds can select up to 10 packets (no more than two of one kind) during the Downtown library’s regular operating hours, which are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
Gardeners who have saved seeds to share or have extras from this this year’s planting are encouraged to donate them to the seed library to help increase inventory.
For more information about the seed library, call 816-232-7729.
