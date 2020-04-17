The south section of the Riverwalk trail is scheduled to reopen on Monday, April 20, weather permitting.
The south section of the trail is between the French Bottoms boat ramp and Downtown St. Joseph to the south. The section of the trail running north from the boat ramp will remain closed.
The Riverwalk trail has been closed since early last year when Missouri River levels rose to a record high level and remained high for an extended period of time.
When the river reaches a level of 21 feet, water covers the trail forcing the closure. When the waters recede, much clean-up is needed to remove the silt, debris and other material left from the flooding.
Parks crews have cleaned the trail and area west of the trail to the river. They will continue work to clean the area on the east side of the trail, however the trail can be used while work occurs in this area.