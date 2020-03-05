During the 2019 fiscal year, Second Harvest Community Food Bank was able to supply 1.5 million more meals to citizens of the Northwest Missouri and Northeast Kansas area than it had in 2018.
The food bank celebrated its success with donors and volunteers on Thursday morning at the Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art. The event gave those who had given their time and money to the cause of ending local hunger the opportunity to see how much closer they were toward reaching that goal.
Blakes Haynes, Second Harvest’s communications coordinator, said through programs like Campus Cupboards, which nearly doubled in locations, the nonprofit was able to reach further into the community.
“The Campus Cupboard is an on-campus food pantry at the high schools, elementary schools and we even have some colleges that participate,” Haynes said. “So we’re really trying to look into our processes and our programs and evaluate where we can make more impact.”
Haynes said another highlight of 2019 was the success of the Fresh Mobile Pantry, which delivered 307,364 meals.
“They distributed over 1.2 million pounds of food through that -- what a jump!” Haynes said “It was like we woke up in November, we had 19, then we woke up in June and we had 26. So, just the growth of that program has been amazing for them.”
As it celebrates the accomplishments of last year, Second Harvest is hoping to do even more throughout 2020. During their event on Thursday, the food pantry announced it will be aiming to raise $750,000 during its kick-off fundraiser, which ends in May.
“If you look at it for every dollar donated to Second Harvest, we're able to provide three meals back into your community,” Haynes said.