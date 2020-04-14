Second Harvest Community Food Bank normally passes out food at mobile pantries in its 19-county coverage area in Northwest Missouri.
However, the opposite was being done on Tuesday.
The organization was accepting food donations at a reverse mobile pantry outside the Hy-Vee grocery store in St. Joseph.
Volunteers Jane and Sarah Johnston stood in the parking lot to accept donations from shoppers. Second Harvest also has barrels inside other area grocery stores, and they are taking monetary donations at some of those businesses' cash registers.
“People are doing their regular shopping, and then they're donating some of their items to Second Harvest,” Jane Johnston said. “Which is really helping the community right now.”
The food bank has had to become more creative in seeking donations so it can continue to feed food insecure families.
Second Harvest CEO Chad Higdon said it’s nice to see people shop for their own families and then also donate food for their neighbors.
“We’re seeing about a 40% to 50% increase at most of our (hand-out) distributions,” Higdon said. “We really see a shortage of shelf-stable product right now."
Donations like canned goods, peanut butter and bread are some of the items that Second Harvest is seeking from the community.
Higdon estimates that if it were to stop receiving donations right now, the food bank likely would run out of food in about two weeks.
“We're doing everything we can to keep food coming in,” Higdon said. “For every dollar donated we can really provide about three meals to families in need.”
Sarah Johnston is a student at Northwest Missouri State University. She’s studying organizational communication and currently is taking classes remotely like the rest of the students in the country.
Deciding to take a break from her studies and spending time to volunteer at Second Harvest is a decision she credits to her mother.
“My mom started us bright and young, but I just feel like it's second nature, really,” she said. “It’s nice to help other people.”
Second Harvest officials are keeping their eyes on additional stimulus packages that are being proposed by the federal government, as well as developing new relationships to ensure they are taking care of families in Northwest Missouri.
“It really is encouraging to see the outpouring of community support,” Higdon said.
To find out more about the Second Harvest's mobile distribution sites go to shcfb.org/news-events/event-calendar.html.