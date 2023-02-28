Chad Higdon

Chad Higdon, executive director of the Second Harvest Community Food bank, enjoys lunch at Felix Street Gourmet after receiving $3,400 in combined donations from Restaurant Week and a matching grant from Altec Industries.

A special event Tuesday morning revealed how much was raised by the community at various eateries in town that encouraged customers to contribute to those less fortunate.

Restaurant Week, which took place over the last complete week of February, generated $1,700 in proceeds from patrons visiting various eateries and using donation portals placed by Second Harvest Food Bank to scan a financial card, typically for $10. This amount was then matched by Altec Industries to produce a final combined donation of $3,400 to Second Harvest. Executive Director Chad Higdon formally accepted the check for that amount on Tuesday at Felix Street Gourmet.

