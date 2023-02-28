Chad Higdon, executive director of the Second Harvest Community Food bank, enjoys lunch at Felix Street Gourmet after receiving $3,400 in combined donations from Restaurant Week and a matching grant from Altec Industries.
A special event Tuesday morning revealed how much was raised by the community at various eateries in town that encouraged customers to contribute to those less fortunate.
Restaurant Week, which took place over the last complete week of February, generated $1,700 in proceeds from patrons visiting various eateries and using donation portals placed by Second Harvest Food Bank to scan a financial card, typically for $10. This amount was then matched by Altec Industries to produce a final combined donation of $3,400 to Second Harvest. Executive Director Chad Higdon formally accepted the check for that amount on Tuesday at Felix Street Gourmet.
"After the holidays, charitable giving dwindles a little bit," Higdon said. "And so, really, this partnership has been great to promote that. It raises awareness and engagement with both our local restaurants and our own mission."
Jaylon Sybert, who purchased Felix Street Gourmet in January from founders Terri and Patrick Modlin, said the promotion of Restaurant Week can make a big difference in what is also a slower time of year for restaurateurs.
"Typically, January and February are the slowest months in this business," Sybert said. "The whole idea behind Restaurant Week is to get people to come frequent their local restaurants to, in essence, keep their doors open for a good cause. It's definitely a good thing that everyone came out and supported us."
