The Department of Economic Development announced that it would award $7.3 million through its Neighborhood Assistance Program to nonprofits across Missouri for community development projects.
The Neighborhood Assistance Program helps not-for-profit organizations leverage private-sector funds by providing partial state tax credits to businesses that make contributions to approved community improvement projects. Second Harvest Community Food Bank is one of these not-for-profit organizations that will be able to provide NAP services to its donors.
“Fundraising always involves appealing to emotions, and more often than not you are competing with other worthwhile causes for a donor’s interest, Second Harvest CEO, Chad Higdon said. "The partnership with the Neighborhood Assistance Program provides a competitive advantage, where you are appealing to a donor’s pocketbook in addition to their giving heart.”
The program can help fund job training initiatives, crime prevention, community service projects and revitalization of community-based buildings and areas.