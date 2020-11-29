Second Harvest Community Food Bank has served the important role of feeding Northwest Missouri and Northeast Kansas, and during the holidays the agency is distributing 1,500 extra meals.
COVID-19 has resulted in more demand on the food bank. Recently, officials announced 7.2 million meals were distributed between March and November. That’s 2.7 million additional meals than the same period in 2019.
Second Harvest CEO Chad Higdon has overseen the demand, worked with the Missouri National Guard and even petitioned for an extension from the U.S. Congress.
“I took a call just last week, you know, somebody had tested positive for COVID and were off work for a few weeks,” Higdon said. “Taking that burden of figuring out how to pay for that next meal is gonna help provide better Christmas and those kinds of things for these families.”
Super Turkey Day took place the week before Thanksgiving, and Second Harvest made 750 meals available to the community at its facility at 915 Douglas Street. The Christmas Wing-Ding box, a relatively new program, will distribute the other 750 meals.
“We’ve traditionally done the Thanksgiving giveaway, and so we know both holidays can be stressful for families,” Higdon said. “We just wanted to expand that into the Christmas season.”
The individuals who applied for Super Turkey Day will not be able to receive a Wing-Ding box. Those wanting to apply for the Christmas box need to obtain a voucher between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, at Second Harvest’s volunteer center.
“Bring in a photo ID and then we have a kind of intake process, and as long as supplies last we will be giving those vouchers out,” Higdon said.
Inside the box will be things like canned vegetables, mashed potatoes, stuffing and other holiday-related foods.
Wing-Ding distribution day will be held between 8:30 and 11:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 18. Cars will pull through Second Harvest’s parking lot on Douglas Street to pick up the boxes.
Higdon credits his staff at Second Harvest for rising up to meet the demand placed on the food bank during the pandemic.
“I am extremely grateful and thankful for the team we have here. Everybody's displayed a tremendous amount of patience and resilience and flexibility, and it's really helped us keep our doors open,” Higdon said.