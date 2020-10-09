Second Harvest Community Food Bank kicked off the first day of its city-wide Fill the Van Food Drive Friday.
Vans and volunteers were stationed at Hy-Vee, Price Chopper, Ray's Green Hills and Sam's Club in St. Joseph, along with Brother's Market in Savannah.
Corey Ripper, Second Harvest food sourcing coordinator, said the items donated go directly towards kids and families in need in the community.
"We have a program called Campus Cupboards for students at the schools to basically shop for themselves at the local pantry inside their school and they can help out their families as well," Ripper said.
Second Harvest hosts food drives often, but Ripper said since the pandemic began the need for food has increased greatly.
"About one in four kids right now are facing a hunger issues, and it's our goal to make sure we're out there supporting the community as much as we can," Ripper said.
Second Harvest had a goal of eight million pounds of food to distribute this year and are already well past half the goal.
"That's in just one quarter of the year and we have a lot of time left to meet our goal and exceed that," Ripper said.
Susan Abbey has been a volunteer for Second Harvest for the past two years and loves being able to help make a difference for children in the community.
"It's important to help the kids so they don't go hungry, and this particular drive is for the Campus Cupboard and every school has a cupboard for the kids to get," Abbey said.
Abbey said not only is she able to meet a lot of new people in the community by volunteering, but since they're outside it doesn't make anyone feel unsafe.
Second Harvest staff weren't sure what donations would look like, but they're extremely grateful the community has been so generous to create an influx of help.
"With the community support and all the programs through the government, we've been really successful," Ripper said.
This is the first time Second Harvest has done the Fill the Van Food Drive at all locations at the same time, and volunteers will be at the same locations from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10.