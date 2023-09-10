Affording groceries can be a tough task for many in St. Joseph, and Second Harvest Community Food Bank is highlighting the importance of giving back to families in need this month.
September is Hunger Action Month for Second Harvest of St. Joseph, Missouri, and in honor of the initiative, several community members took the chance to participate in the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program benefits challenge.
Those participating in the challenge were allotted a budget for a week of groceries based on a single person or family size. In Missouri, the average SNAP allowance for one person is $38, two people is $69 and a family of three is $99. Participants were required to make meals for breakfast, lunch and dinner for four days using the budget.
“Real people that are out in our community are dealing with this everyday, so for all of my struggles that I’ve been having... this is real life for some people,” said Mackenzie Osborn, communications coordinator for Second Harvest, who participated in the challenge.
After the SNAP challenge took place in previous years, Osborn wanted to recreate a way that staff and community members could take part. She found that her grocery list for the four-day challenge consisted of many necessary and generic items, and no extras like caffeine or energy drinks.
The challenge required participants to not eat anything that was previously purchased, as well as withhold from using the food pantries in the community.
Payton Morgan, SNAP outreach coordinator, knows the impact that SNAP can have for families. Morgan emphasized that SNAP benefits are a supplement and should be used as an assist.
“So its suppose to be a supplement; its not suppose to cover your entire grocery trip, but for a lot of families, that’s all they can rely on,” Morgan said. “So I think whatever their approved for or whatever they do receive ... I think it really does help them.”
Though SNAP requesters often ask for full allowance, in most cases, they do not get the max amount.
“People aren’t getting approved for the full amount, so they are actually operating on less money than what we’re allowing ourselves in the challenge,” said Kasi Norris, Second Harvest director of programs. “So that would be a really hard challenge specially for a family.”
While the organized challenge is over, Second Harvest will continue promoting its Hunger Action Month through the end of September.
