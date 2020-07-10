A new Missouri bill signed into law by Gov. Mike Parson will close a loophole that allowed those convicted of second-degree murder to ask a judge for probation instead of a prison sentence.
Senate Bill 600 also mandated that those convicted of armed criminal action must serve their sentence for that charge concurrently with other charges.
"And the way the law has been changed is now, if you are sentenced for that offense, that punishment automatically runs consecutive to the underlying crime," Chad Gaddie, an assistant prosecutor for Buchanan County, said. "And then you did on top of that, you would have to do a sentence for the use of the dangerous weapon and those sentences would run back to back instead of running together."
While legally permissible, Gaddie said he wasn't aware of a second-degree murder convict ever receiving a probation sentence. He said it's normal for the state legislature to reevaluate sentencing rules every three or four years.
"They take a look at crime trends and they pass some law to address certain issues that are taking place," Gaddie said. "I think this is probably in response to a lot of the gun violence we're seeing in St. Louis and Kansas City."
Gaddie added that he doesn't believe there's been a significant spike in gun violence in Buchanan County, though the law does come as a welcome change.
"If you commit an offense, and either it's a dangerous offense or you commit an offense with a weapon, you are subject to enhanced sentencing," he said.