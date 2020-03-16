One of the most important things about Youth Build, which is a program that helps high school dropouts obtain their high school degree, is the network of support St. Joseph Youth Alliance puts together.
This is the second semester of the carpentry program, and it continues to grow.
Youth Alliance provides a case manager to oversee the development of individuals between the ages of 17- and 24-years-old. St. Joseph Habitat for Humanity provides working environments and quality instructors.
The program is sponsored by the federal government through a grant that pays the students minimum wage.
Jeramiah Angandja went to Central High School, but he didn’t graduate. He began at Youth Build back in November of 2019. Prior to the program, he wanted to become a welder, but now he is considering carpentry as well.
He acknowledged that passing the High School Equivalency Test is important to him, his family and future employers.
“It kind of opens up my spectrum a little bit,” Angandja said.
Local mentors like Youth Alliance’s Houston Roberts, Habitat for Humanity’s Harlan Woodward and George Hoeffner are part of the network created by Youth Build Director Anita Jolly.
Hoeffner has more than forty years of carpentry experience.
The students “focus is really tremendous, they know what they want now, and they work really hard to achieve that.” Hoeffner said. “They're gonna make some really good employees to people, because they are very dedicated students.”
This week Angandja and his fellow students Gage Westcott and Delana Bowers are learning how to hang drywall, perform floor installations and also restore the interior of a building.
In January, Youth Build expanded the program to include a Certified Nursing Assistant training.
Youth Build is available to individuals that live within ZIP codes 64501 and 64507. The phone number at St. Joseph Youth Alliance is 816-232-0050.