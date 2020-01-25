Not only does the winter bring cold, unpleasant weather, but seasonal affective disorder is a common issue that can go unnoticed in an individual’s behavior.
Deidre Turner, Family Guidance’s director of the counseling care center, describes SAD as a mood disorder characterized by depression that occurs at the same time every year.
SAD can happen in any season, but it’s more prevalent in the winter and typically occurs for several months.
“The symptoms may onset mildly and then increase as the winter season begins,” Turner said.
Symptoms in the winter include an increase in sleep and carb intake, weight gain, a decrease in activity level and a change in mood.
There are more than 3 million cases of SAD diagnosed in the country every year, but Turner said it’s more common in individuals who already carry a diagnosis of major depression.
“There’s a lot of similar symptoms with regular depression and there can be some reoccurring thoughts of death,” Turner said.
During the winter season, the body’s natural production of melatonin decreases, which can lead to changes in sleep patterns. The body’s serotonin level, a neurotransmitter that impacts mood, also is seen to fall at this time of year.
“Many people just think it’s a part of the winter blues without realizing the change in our neurotransmitter, which can be serious,” Turner said.
Turner said individuals should look out for people in their lives who might increase alcohol intake and isolate themselves more because of those changes in the body.
SAD can impact all ages and can be less noticeable in children.
“Kids not wanting to participate in activities and just wanting to be in their room with the curtains closed can be dangerous,” Turner said.
At Family Guidance, staff members focus largely on cognitive behavioral therapy, which looks at someone’s thoughts and how it impacts their emotions and behavior.
“We want people to be mindful of the things they’re doing, and sometimes we work to get them in with a provider because anti-depressants can assist with SAD,” Turner said.
Turner encourages individuals experiencing these behaviors to increase hobbies, get outside to catch any sunlight available and even take advantage of light therapy.
“If you use light therapy, we encourage people to do about 10 to 15 minutes with the light at first at an angle and then move your way up to 30 to 45 minutes,” Turner said.
Anyone needing help or extra support is urged to contact Family Guidance or call a crisis line at 888-279-8188.