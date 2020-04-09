The St. Joseph City Council has chosen which executive search firm it will likely extend a contract to in order to start the hunt for a new city manager.
Current City Manager Bruce Woody has accepted the position of executive director of the Emerald Coast Utilities Authority in Pensacola, Florida, and will be leaving his office in St. Joseph on April 24.
As one of his final tasks, Woody extended a request for proposals to search firms that could be tasked with finding his replacement. Nine firms responded to that request, and in a virtual-work session Wednesday, the majority of the City Council members selected Texas-based firm Baker Tilly Virchow Krause LLP as the group to do the job.
The firms were presented to the council in a presentation given by Woody, which included their location and price rates:
- Baker Tilly Virchow Krause LLP —TX ($24,500)
- Ralph Anderson & Associates —CA ($35,450)
- S. Renee Narloch & Associates —FL ($23,450)
- The Mercer Group Inc. —NM ($24,500)
- Management Partners —OH ($18,500)
- Colin Baenzinger & Associates —FL ($26,500)
- Slavin Management Consultants —GA ($23,355)
- GovHR USA —IL ($23,500)
- Strategic Government Resources —TX ($26,500)
Councilmembers Brenda Blessing, P.J. Kovac, Brian Myers, Marty Novak and Kent O'Dell all chose Baker Tilly as their favorite. Woody also said that group was his top pick.
"They were price competitive, they are one of the top four or five firms in the nation that do this kind of work and they happen to be really close by," Woody said.
Although the firm is advertised as being in Texas, they have a Kansas City representative who has worked with local governments in the area.
Mayor Bill McMurray and Councilmember Gary Roach chose Slavin as their top pick, due to the fact that the group was used by the city nine years ago when Woody was hired.
McMurray said he does have faith in the group that the council unofficially chose, and he likes that they estimate they can have candidates ready to interview by August, even with COVID-19 concerns still pressing.
"Originally, we were thinking six to nine months and they're all pretty much in the "we'll be done by August" (range), which would be great if we could do it that fast, especially with the travel restrictions," McMurray said.
Woody said the process could actually take longer than that, and the estimate is a best-case scenario guess.
"That's an ideal case, if everything went quick and smooth," Woody said.
He said his personal estimate is that a new city manager could be hired by December or January.
If the item is put on the April 20 agenda, it will be two weeks after that before the council can vote on it.
Once the firm has selected candidates from a nationwide search, the council and other city leaders will interview them. The firm will search based on a profile created by the council based on what they're looking for in a manager.
"I'm an old finance guy, so I'm looking for someone who's very well versed in finance and also somebody that has a good set of people skills that can lead people and inspire them," McMurray said.
Woody said the advantage of using search firms is that they will find individuals who currently aren't job hunting who match the profile and will extend them an offer.
He said one of the nine firms listed reached out to him for the Florida job in such a way.