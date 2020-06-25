The majority of summer events in St. Joseph have been canceled so far in 2020, but not the seventh annual Sculpture Walk hosted by the Allied Arts Council.
Thursday night community members gathered for two separate tours of 17 unique sculptures spread across Downtown St. Joseph.
Teresa Fankhauser, executive director for the Allied Art Council, said this is the first ever social distance Sculpture Walk and they were excited to still be able to offer it.
“We felt that it was very important that we continue because this is something that people can enjoy and consume art in a safe manner,” Fankhauser said.
Originally, the first sculpture walk and reception would’ve taken place a week ago, but it was postponed due to COVID-19.
“When the brochures weren’t here at their normal time people were calling and asking when they were going to be in and when sculptures would be up,” Fankhauser said. “That says to us that it matters to our community.”
The sculptures were installed in the first two weeks of June and four remained from the previous year, including the fan favorite Carmin Marimba.
“It’s a very tall woman for the 1950s Latin movement and it’s an interactive piece, so people can actually drum on the piece,” Fankhauser said.
During the tours, Fankhauser told the story behind each piece and gave background on each artist.
Fankhauser said this year more than any there are more kid-centric sculptures, including the Barrel of Monkeys and the steel Raptor.
“There’s also many beautiful abstract pieces like Orange Twist, and people really like the Serengeti, which is a zebra,” Fankhauser said.
Another hope for the walk was to gain more foot traffic Downtown, causing residents to start going back into businesses along the walk.
“The sculptures may bring them down so people can see them, but maybe they’ll get thirsty, get hungry or need to do a little shopping therapy,” Fankhauser said. “Our hope is not only will they enjoy the sculptures but also take in all that Downtown has to offer.”
Residents unable to make it out to the sculpture Walk can still visit the sculptures until new ones are brought in next year. The People’s Choice Ballot to determine the award-winning sculpture will be open until Jan. 31.
The overall distance of the walk is close to a mile, with the furthest sculpture at Third and Edmond streets.