The St. Joseph School District had originally planned to hold a special meeting Tuesday over its high school facilities plan, but since last week’s announcement touting a shift in focus, the district is placing its attention elsewhere.
But that doesn’t mean facilities won’t factor into the overall equation.
School District Superintendent Dr. Doug Van Zyl said that focusing on academics, behavioral issues and making sure students are given opportunities to be successful in and out of the classroom will continue to receive attention.
“Our primary focus is still to take care of the needs of our students and our staff in order to make sure that we’re giving the best educational opportunities — to focus on academics, take a look at behavioral issues in school classrooms, climate issues and to make sure that everybody’s having a successful opportunity and trying to make it a great environment for our students and our staff,” he said.
Plans to expand early-learning opportunities are also in the works, and Van Zyl has said they have been in talks with partners and finalizing some details.
“Early learning, I think, is a big key when building a foundation for a lot of our students, and we’re really looking at the possibility of trying to expand that opportunity,” Van Zyl said. “We are getting much closer and are hopefully going to finalize that here in the next week or so. So, hopefully, we can have that announcement along with the partners that might be involved (soon).”
All of these discussions have continued in the background, Van Zyl added, while the facilities discussions tended to make the headlines.
“Facilities (talks) aren’t going away; we still have plenty of facility issues and we still have to come up with exactly how do we want to address it,” he said. “Now, a lot of it revolves around dollars. How do we take care of the facilities that we have? Taking a look at the demographic study, you can also see that if we continue to decline in enrollment, we currently have more space than we need. It’s just maybe not balanced out the way it needs to be. So we’re taking a look at boundaries as well.”
The district also is looking to take a more focused look at its hardware systems across each school, having sent out a request for permission to various groups for such a project.
“And that was a department that over the last few years, prior to our arrival, also had some reductions that took place and maybe not enough dollars were being invested into that,” Van Zyl said. “So we really need somebody to come in, take a look at that and be able to tell us exactly where we are. … We want to make sure that we have the right hardware, the right backbone, the right network, all those things in place so that we are utilizing technology to the very best of our ability.”
The district also will see new security cameras installed in some of its high schools as well.