Chris Silcott, Director of Operations for the St. Joseph School District, walked the grounds of a few schools, pointing out some of the biggest areas that need to be repaired or replaced.
The list of repairs is broad and includes kitchen equipment, heating and cooling units and roof replacements.
“This year for the capital improvement projects, we budgeted about two-and-a-half million dollars towards the projects. It’s about an acre of roof that we’re going to replace, probably two acres of asphalt,” Silcott said.
According to the capital improvement projects report, the district has been getting preventive maintenance to the roofs for the past 20 to 30 years, with the goal of trying to repair an acre of roof per year.
The other major project is asphalt replacement or overlay and includes six schools. The district maintains around 52 acres of asphalt, including part of Lindbergh’s playground area.
As pricey as some of these repairs can be, it could cause more trouble if things are not repaired properly.
“You really need to make sure they’re in good shape and aren’t leaking. If water finds its way down into the classrooms, it can damage computers, books, any of those things which can cause collateral damage,” Silcott said.
Silcott also raised concerns about students’ safety while examining the track at Lafayette High School.
“You have to look at the tracks and what the cracks that are in them and some parts of the surface is missing, that’s a safety problem,” Silcott said.
Edison Elementary made the repair list multiple times for stairs, uneven pavement and doors, all in the same area.
“The average age of our schools is approaching almost 70 years of age. It’s important that we continue to maintain them to the best of our ability,” Silcott said.