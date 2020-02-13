When St. Joseph public and Catholic schools canceled Thursday classes due to extreme cold weather, challenges arose for local companies that were set to make Valentine’s Day related deliveries to the schools.
Since St. Joseph Public School District classes already were canceled Friday for a service day, most Valentine’s Day gifts and sweet treats were set to be delivered to the schools on Thursday.
Country Cookie was prepared to make large orders for Valentine’s Day parties at the schools.
Josie O’Daniel, a baker and decorator for Country Cookie, said they were able to use the cookies already made to put in their walk-up case for sale. While some schools went ahead and picked up cookies Thursday, most elected to have them delivered on Tuesday when school resumed.
“We will just remake cookies for those orders. Luckily, we didn’t make too many ahead of time because we were kind of anticipating this after yesterday,” O’Daniel said.
Another local business that needed to adjust plans was Butchart Flower Inc. and Greenhouse. They had deliveries scheduled to go to schools.
Owner Michelle Leimbach said the flower shop had to get alternate addresses and phone numbers to coordinate the deliveries and make sure flowers got where they needed to be.
“We had to call in extra drivers, obviously, to help with the routing and such,” Leimbach said. “We have a full house today — we have 13 employees on staff.”
Due to Presidents Day, school will start back up on Tuesday. Most Valentine’s Day parties will take place on Tuesday with their original Country Cookie orders.