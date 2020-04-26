A number of unusual circumstances will be evident when the St. Joseph School District Board of Education meets Monday.
Absent the effects of pandemic COVID-19, the election for new board members would have come and gone, and Kappy Hodges and Lori Prussman — who elected to not run for re-election — would have been replaced by the top two most popular selections among six school board candidates. With the election delayed until Tuesday, June 2, Hodges and Prussman will see at least two more regular board meetings beyond the normal end of their six-year terms, beginning with a meeting at meeting at 5:30 p.m. on the top floor of the downtown district office, 925 Felix St.
In addition, for at least this meeting, the school district is continuing to follow guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and activating rules within the Missouri Sunshine Law which permits for elected officials to gather with a public audience under emergency circumstances. The public still will be able to view what's going on via YouTube and the public service Channel 13. In addition, until 1 p.m. Monday, feedback and public commentary will be accepted by the board secretary via donnabaker@sjsd.k12.mo.us. The board will address comments received on time.
Board members will hear a number of reports, beginning with Dr. Doug Van Zyl, superintendent of schools, and Dr. Marlie Williams, assistant superintendent. Routine financial payments totaling more than $4.3 million are to be presented for authorization. March financials will be reviewed, reflecting that the district saw just under $113 million in revenues and accounted for $101 million in expenditures, leaving just under $53 million in remaining fund balances.
Various bids are up for consideration:
- Bids for replacement computers and other equipment will be presented.
- Three companies are bidding for seven different roof replacement projects across the district: Roberts Roofing Co. of St. Joseph presents the low bid of $451,000. About $619,000 has been budgeted for the project.
- Fischer Tracks of Boone, Iowa, bids to renovate the running tracks at Benton, Central and Lafayette high schools for just over $173,000. The tracks were last resurfaced in 2008.
- About 60 acres of asphalt are in need of renovation, with Keller Construction of St. Joseph bidding to do the work for just over $236,000.
- Securitas, a Swedish international private security firm with offices in St. Joseph, which has patrolled St. Joseph School District property since 1996, offers an annual renewal for just under $80,000.
- A little more than $52,000 is to be spent on trash can liners to last through Fiscal Year 2021.
- A monthly school bus fuel cost assessment comes in at just over $13,000, down from just over $16,000 in January, as fuel prices nationwide are in full retreat as petroleum-derived energy supply far exceeds demand.
- Charging carts to power school district iPads are up for purchase at a bid of just under $75,000 from Zones, LLC of Auburn, Washington.
- Herner Construction of St. Joseph bids at $38,000 for the removal of seven illumination skylights at Central High School that are in poor condition.
- Yellow Frog Graphics of St. Joseph bids at $17,500 for the installation of electronic message displays at Hosea Elementary School.
In other business:
- Committee meetings will take place on various programs and scholarships.
- Dr. Gabe Edgar will update the board on the 2020-2021 budgeting process.
- Plans will be set to next hold a regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 26. All offices will be closed on Monday, May 25, in observance of Memorial Day.