The St. Joseph School District Board of Education is deciding to delay efforts toward revamping its high school facilities, deciding not to put forward a plan at this time.
Originally, the board was hoping to utilize a Jan. 21 meeting to review data and finalize a plan toward a one- or two-high-school model, having said they wanted to do away with the current three-school design. Once a plan was in place, they could place it on the ballot near the end of January and begin campaigning.
But that just wasn’t in the cards.
“One thing that’s become abundantly clear through this process is that the status quo is not working and change is needed, but we need a little more time to come up with a plan and a vision that this community can support,” School Board President Seth Wright said after reading a letter from the board during a quick five-minute meeting Tuesday evening. “We need to re-evaluate where we are. I think one of the things that we have to do is convince this community that change is needed. Now what change that is, I think that’s up for debate and discussion … and then we’re also going to have to transition into what is the plan and the vision? What does that look like moving forward, and how do we answer all those questions that the community has?”
Backlash online has been acknowledged by board members and Wright himself during board and committee meetings, and while the latter said he understands many believe there’s no need to stray from a three-high-school model, academics, extracurriculars, test scores and teacher retention said otherwise.
Wright would go on to say that the board will continue to discuss aspects of the facilities planning process, though conversations regarding keeping such an initiative off the April ballot in order to foster a more clearly defined plan have been going on for some time internally.
Such plans were not affected by the city’s initiative to put a $20 million bond on the April ballot, nor the possible introduction of new board members down the line, Wright said.
“There are a lot of ingrained feelings for the alma mater, so to speak, of the high schools, and that’s why they weren’t really ever talked about before,” Superintendent Dr. Doug Van Zyl said. “I’m not surprised that it’s maybe going to take a little longer to get feedback and ideas from people to help them see where we are and where we want to be and get their thoughts and ideas on what they want as well.”
Currently, Van Zyl said the board and district are looking forward to various behavioral and academic initiatives as well as a possible conversation on redrawing boundary lines.
“We just have to make sure that we do it the right way and take the needed time to present and deal with whatever those questions are that need to be answered,” Van Zyl said.