The procedure for appointing a member of the St. Joseph School District Board of Education is about to begin.
Though elections took place earlier this month, Seth Wright, who resigned on Thursday, was elected to a fixed three-year term in 2018; there is no mechanism for an election to take place before those three years are up. Accordingly, the school board will open an applications process, said new board president Tami Pasley.
“We have a board policy that allows for a procedure,” said Pasley, who took over for Wright as board president immediately following the elections. “It was a solid procedure; we’ve used it before, it worked well, and I expect it will work well again.”
The board, which is to convene at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the district office, will officially accept Wright’s resignation at that time. An application will be posted on Tuesday online and at the office, 925 Felix St. The application process, Pasley said, will be open for two weeks.
At that point, the board convene for a vote to select the candidate board members feel is best qualified. Whoever is selected will only complete Wright’s term and will be required to run for a full term of their own, presumably in April 2021, or step down in lieu of a newly elected candidate.
It’s not yet clear how much interest there is in the applications process that begins Tuesday, although Michelle Traster, who barely failed to obtain enough votes for a seat on the board in the June 2 election which awarded Lori Witham and Rick Gilmore the two open seats, has announced she will participate. All other school district adult residents are potentially eligible.
“I encourage community members who have an interest in being part of the solution to apply,” Pasley said.