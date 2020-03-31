The St. Joseph School Board quickly conferred on Tuesday afternoon via video conference as COVID-19 continues to preclude the normal way of doing business.
The board members first approved an application of state sunshine law. Under ordinary circumstances, elected officials are expected to attend meetings in person to conduct business and take votes. However, an exception exists under Section 610.115 of the Missouri Open Meetings and Records Act permitting such business via video conferencing. The vote to approve the usage of this exception was unanimous.
Board members proceeded to approve a resolution from the Missouri School Boards Association as submitted. The text of the resolution was not immediately available. The vote was unanimous.
The board proceeded to closed-door executive session, citing an exemption within the sunshine law that permits governing bodies to privately review sensitive information within individually identifiable employee records. No subsequent action ensued.