The St. Joseph School District Board of Education decided to hold off changing the district's school boundary lines and when to end open enrollment.
The board voted 4-3 to delay ending open enrollment immediately and to allow more time to figure out new boundaries.
According to School Board President Seth Wright, the plan initially was to end open enrollment for next school year and then later discuss the boundaries and what they would look like.
"Tonight the administrative team made a recommendation that, based on some of the feedback they've received over the last month, that it was going to make their job difficult to do and to enforce the boundaries that we have now. So, we needed to take a step back, take a deep breath and kind of re-evaluate where we are," Wright said.
Wright said this time will help staff and their families have time to comprehensively take a look and discuss all the options and put it into action.
Though more time can be helpful, it also can cause concerns when a decision keeps getting delayed.
"There were some concerns that backtracking might not be the best thing to do as far as precedent," Wright said. "You want to make decisions based upon the best facts and data that you have at the time, the new facts presented themselves and the admin team made that recommendation."
The board also is aware of the tension this has caused in the community.
"I think we have three parts of town that are very proud of themselves, and so I think different people want different things out of their schools," Wright said. "There's nothing wrong with that and they've been allowed the freedom to choose, which is not necessarily a bad thing, but it also creates a lot of other headaches and nightmares when you're trying to run a school district."