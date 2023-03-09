School board candidates to speak at Republican club meeting News-Press NOW Mar 9, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Northwest Missouri Republican Club will hold its monthly meeting Thursday, March 16, at Bandanas Bar-B-Q, 4225 Frederick Ave.The social hour will begin at 5:30 p.m., with dinner and a presentation at 6:30. Those attending will be ordering off the menu.Candidates for the St. Joseph school board have been invited. Each will have four minutes to speak then a question-and-answer session will follow. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Politics Education × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Regional News Northeast Kansas HCF gearing up toward 3rd Annual Match Day event +3 Nebraska Many Ukrainians stuck in limbo with US permission expiring Central Missouri Federal lawsuit accuses former CPS security staff of concussing student More Regional News → National News +4 World News East coast African states ail from too much, too little rain +27 National News Xi awarded 3rd term as China's president, extending rule +3 National News Fiji's former leader Frank Bainimarama released on bail More National News → 0:46 Weekend Rain Chances Updated 11 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
